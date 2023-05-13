LeBron James has once again demonstrated his unparalleled excellence in his pursuit of a championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The King continues to rewrite the rule book on age in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Echoing the glory of his younger days at 38, he has matched a feat previously only accomplished by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

LeBron James scored 30 points on 10-14 (71%) FG. He's the 2nd-oldest player with 30 points & 70% FG in a playoff game, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1987.

In Los Angeles’ close-out victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, James scored 30 points on incredible 71% shooting from the field. This accomplishment makes him the second-oldest player to score 30 points while shooting 70% in the playoffs, trailing only the legendary Abdul-Jabbar, according to ESPN.

The Lakers won Game 6 122-101, ending the Warriors’ pursuit of back-to-back titles in the second round of the playoffs.

In the end, these Warriors are who we thought they were throughout a revealing regular season.

Undoubtedly, James has set the standard for greatness in the NBA.

With 10 NBA Finals appearances and recently surpassing Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leader in points, James is broadly considered the most well-rounded player ever. Offensively, he excels as an elite passer, unstoppable drive and clutch shooter. Defensively, he possesses the ability to shut down any position, further highlighting his generational skill-set.

For 20 years straight (and counting!), LeBron has been a great leader and ambassador for the game and continues to inspire basketball fans around the world.

Over his entire career, James has averaged 27.2 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 1,421 regular-season games. He has been selected to play in 18 All-Star games. He has four MVP awards, four Finals MVP awards and four NBA championships.

If LeBron James isn’t the greatest player of all-time, he certainly has set the standard to challenge the greatest—and he’s not done yet.