Lakers, Raptors could be ready to ramp up Dejounte Murray talks w/ Hawks

The clock is starting to tick on the Atlanta Hawks, as well as a few teams that could be itching to make a move before the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline. Dejounte Murray is and will continue to be a hot topic in the lead-up to that date. In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, both of which are at a crossroads, might be ready to take things up a notch well before then.

“The Lakers want to push the pace offensively and someone who can serve as a point-of-attack defender,” Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report writes. “Rival executives believe the Lakers and Raptors, to name a few, will begin progressing to more serious discourse with the Hawks pertaining to star guard Dejounte Murray, sources say.”

Why Lakers, Raptors could be motivated to trade for Dejounte Murray

Although the team ranks in the top 10 for pace of play, it makes sense for LA to seek additional speed in its backcourt. The Lakers struggle to manufacture points consistently and could maybe benefit from having another scorer and playmaker on the court alongside 39-year-old LeBron James and injury-prone Anthony Davis (only missed two games this season).

The Hawks are not making any strides in the Eastern Conference, sitting in 11th place with a 15-21 record. Murray, who is excelling from an individual standpoint (21.1 points per game, 39.4 percent 3-point shooting), no longer feels like an optimal fit for a franchise possibly headed towards a massive shake-up.

Toronto is in a transition period itself after trading away OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The front office can also ship out future free agent Pascal Siakam, or it can add All-Star talent to the roster.

It won't be easy for Hawks to find the perfect deal

Incentive might not be enough to close a deal for Dejounte Murray, however, specifically where the Lakers are concerned. It will be difficult to make something work, financially and roster-wise. Sacrificing a chunk of assets, even for a player who is under contract for at least the next two-and-a-half years, could be counterintuitive for a squad that has played its best when the role players are contributing.

If something can't be worked out with either the Lakers, Raptors or another team, the Hawks will be more than content in waiting. “Atlanta is not operating as if Murray has to be dealt by the deadline,” Haynes reported. “They have made it known in league circles that they're more than comfortable keeping him in the fold and revisiting his future in the offseason.”

Regardless of what transpires, the next few weeks should be overflowing with speculation and intrigue.