Raptors head coach Nick Nurse broke his silence on the recent speculation surrounding his future.

The Raptors suffered a disappointing 109-105 defeat to the Chicago Bulls during Wednesday’s Play-In game, effectively ending what was a forgettable 2022-23 campaign.

Nurse’s future as head coach was among the main topics soon after, especially with recent speculation linking him to the vacant Houston Rockets job.

But as far as he’s concerned, he has no idea where the notion of whether he would be back for the Toronto job or not comes from.

“From my standpoint, the speculation of whether I will be back or not, I have no idea where that comes from or what I was supposed to do about that,” Nurse was quoted as saying by William Lou. “What I thought was … I needed to get the players focused back on the job at hand, and try to not have to answer that question every game.

“It started coming one after another after another. I was trying to put it to bed, so we can focus on the season.”

When asked if his comments in Philadelphia last month opened the door to a lot of those questions, Nurse disagreed.

“Not at all,” he responded. “I think the door got opened weeks before, right?”

Nurse eventually summed things up about his future by revealing his relationship with the Raptors front office.

“My stance on the relationship with the front office is what I said earlier. Masai [Ujiri] really wants to win, I really want to win. We’re driving to try to figure out how to get back to a championship level. Again, our communication is open.”