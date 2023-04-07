Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Nick Nurse has seen massive success with the Toronto Raptors, helping lead the organization to its first and only NBA Championship. However, with the end of Nurse’s contract nearing, a potential move to the Houston Rockets could be on the table.

The Rockets are widely expected to fire head coach Stephen Silas, via Yahoo’s Jake Fischer. If/when that happens, Nurse’s name has been the most connected to the Rockets as a potential replacement.

Silas Struggles

Stephen Silas joined the Rockets prior to the 2020-2021 season. In his three years as head coach thus far, Houston holds just a 57-177 record under Silas. Needless to say, the Rockets haven’t sniffed the playoffs.

Houston is dedicated to making their long-awaited playoff push next season, via Fischer. They’ll have $61 million in cap space to augment their roster. As the Rockets look for a rapid turn around, Silas no longer looks right for the job.

Need a Nurse

Nick Nurse was already a legend in Toronto after his first season brought Championship gold. In his five years as head, the Raptors hold an overall record of 226-162. Heading into this season, they had made the playoffs three games.

However, Nurse’ deal is up after the 2023-2024 season. After 10 years with the organization, Nurse is beginning to ponder if his time with the Raptors has come to a close.

Rockets Rehab

The Rockets need a winner at head coach. During his time with the Raptors, Nick Nurse proved he is exactly that.

Nurse even has experience coaching in Houston, as he is the former head coach of the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. With the Rockets in need of playoff success, Houston will once again turn to Nurse.