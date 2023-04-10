Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Nick Nurse has been heavily linked with the Houston Rockets amid rumblings of his potential Toronto Raptors exit. Now, those talks have only intensified following Houston’s official firing of Stephen Silas, with the betting odds putting the champion tactician as a huge favorite to take over the Texas franchise.

There are several other potential candidates that the Rockets are considering for their head coaching position, but Nurse is expected to get the gig should he really end up leaving Toronto. Nurse has one year left in his contract with the Raptors, but according to recent reports, there have been frustrations within the organization about the direction the team is headed amid a highly up-and-down season.

Nurse is at +300 to become the Rockets’ next head coach, which is the best odds. Scott Brooks and Ime Udoka are next in line at +400 and +500, respectively, per SportBetting.ag.

It remains to be seen who the Rockets will really hire as Stephen Silas’ replacement. Nonetheless, there is no doubt that the Houston fanbase is welcome to the idea of hiring Nick Nurse. When rumors of Nurse’s Raptors exit started to swirl and he has been linked with Houston, several fans took to Twitter to imagine what they could achieve with their current roster and with Nurse leading the way.

For now, though, the Houston faithful shouldn’t expect the team to move quickly for Nick Nurse. The Raptors are headed to the Play-In tournament and have a good chance of making the playoffs as they finished the season ninth in the conference with a 41-41 record.