New York Giants rookie linebacker Abdul Carter has made a name for himself in practices and training camp this season. While the Giants personnel know quite well what Carter can do, he is now getting some flowers from rival coaches too.

One of those rival coaches is New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. Glenn got to see up close what Carter brings to the Giants defense, on Tuesday. The Jets and Giants faced off with each other at a joint practice.

“Grown man,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said of Carter, per NorthJersey.com. “He's a grown man. So nothing out of the ordinary – we all know that. He didn't shock anybody by some of the things that he can do individually and how they utilize him as far as trying to get him in 1-on-1 matchups. He's a damn good player, we all know that, and he's gonna make some plays in this league.”

The Jets and Giants both had some memorable moments against one another in practice. Justin Fields got sacked by Carter but had some solid throws, while Russell Wilson led the Giants to some successful scoring drives.

Carter was selected third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Penn State.

The Giants are hoping for big things from Abdul Carter

The Giants are trying to avenge a lousy 2024 season. New York won just three games during the campaign, and ended up having to find some quarterbacks in the offseason.

While New York did just that, they also picked up a highly-touted linebacker in Carter. The Giants made him a top priority, as they selected him as their first pick in the draft.

Carter has shown poise and confidence this summer, in training camp and preseason practices.

“Wish I was out there more,” Carter said. “But it's coming.”

His teammates agree with him. The Giants defenders watched in awe Tuesday as Carter used a variety of moves to apply pressure to Fields and the Jets quarterbacks.

“He has traits that you can’t teach,” Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said of Carter. “Certain things that – everyone has talent because you're in the NFL, everyone has hard work and determination – but there's a little thing that God just blessed you with that he has that I can count on one hand that guys in the NFL have. That's not to put any unrealistic expectations on his shoulders, but the sky is the limit for that kid – even higher than the sky.”

The Giants play a preseason game against the Jets Saturday.