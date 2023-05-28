Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul has long been in the inner circle of NBA superstar forward LeBron James.

He’s learned a lot, for sure.

Before the 2023 NBA Draft June 22, Paul posted a thread of tweets of advice for NBA prospects.

He advised players to not focus on their draft position and money but rather their professional development.

“Focus on the details of being a professional and building great habits!” Paul said.

Paul later said the lottery “is for ego” and not evolution.

“Young agents evaluate the character and the talent the same, [it’s] ok to not have a guy in the lottery,” he said. “…When I say who that’s for both agent and player, it means zero in your next meeting as an agent and zero for the player against the competition on a Tuesday night.”

Paul is wise to listen to. Aside from James, he has Los Angeles Lakers forward Antony Davis, Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young as clients, among others.

James and Paul met in 2002 at an airport, where James asked Paul where he had gotten an authentic Warren Moon jersey. The two exchanged contact info and kicked off powerful relationship that has been very important for the NBA.

Paul’s net worth is reportedly $120 million.

The 2023 NBA Draft has arguably the most sought-after prospect since James, French sensation Victor Wembanyama. He will be selected with the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs barring a very unforeseen circumstance.

Behind him, prospects Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller are expected to be the next two picks. There is a lot of competition behind them, so they might want to consider Paul’s advice.