Newly acquired forward RJ Barrett has gotten off to a strong start to his tenure with the Toronto Raptors. Barrett was traded along with former Knicks teammate Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors in exchange for a package centered around OG Anunoby, and the early returns on the former number three overall pick have been solid, to say the least.
Barrett absolutely lit up the Golden State Warriors on Sunday to the tune of 37 points, six rebounds, and six assists, helping his team generate a solid road win in a game not many expected them to emerge victorious.
Recently, Barrett broke down his hot start with the Raptors.
“I’ve felt good since game one, personally, offensively,” said Barrett, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I’ve been feeling like I’ve been playing very well. I didn’t really score the ball in a crazy way the first three games, but I’ve been efficient in trying to play the right way and help my teammates. ”
Barrett also discussed how playing for his childhood favorite team has factored into his success.
“I loved going to the locker room and remember coming to the games,” said Barrett. “I loved watching Matty and Jack on TV every night. There are a lot of things. This is home. I liked a young DeMar [DeRozan]. A young DeMar was dunking everything. A young Terrence Ross was good. Sonny Weems played good. I got a lot of memories.”
RJ Barrett and the Raptors will next take the floor on Tuesday evening when they travel to play the Los Angeles Lakers.