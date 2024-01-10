Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has enjoyed a hot start with the franchise since his trade from the Knicks.

Newly acquired forward RJ Barrett has gotten off to a strong start to his tenure with the Toronto Raptors. Barrett was traded along with former Knicks teammate Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors in exchange for a package centered around OG Anunoby, and the early returns on the former number three overall pick have been solid, to say the least.

Barrett absolutely lit up the Golden State Warriors on Sunday to the tune of 37 points, six rebounds, and six assists, helping his team generate a solid road win in a game not many expected them to emerge victorious.

Recently, Barrett broke down his hot start with the Raptors.

“I’ve felt good since game one, personally, offensively,” said Barrett, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I’ve been feeling like I’ve been playing very well. I didn’t really score the ball in a crazy way the first three games, but I’ve been efficient in trying to play the right way and help my teammates. ”

Barrett also discussed how playing for his childhood favorite team has factored into his success.