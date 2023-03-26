A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Scottie Barnes has been out of action for the Toronto Raptors for two straight games. The reigning Rookie of the Year is now in danger of missing his third consecutive contest on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Scottie Barnes injury status vs. Wizards

At the moment, Barnes has been listed as questionable to play due to a wrist injury. It’s a sore left wrist that has kept the 21-year-old sidelined these past two games, and at this point, it’s getting a bit concerning.

It is worth noting that the Raptors are in a tight race for a Play-In spot in the East. They are currently in possession of a 36-38 record and are ninth in the conference. The Wizards are also still in the race as well and are just three games behind Toronto at 11th.

Although, Washington has already ruled both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma for Sunday’s matchup. The Wizards are going to be shorthanded yet again against Toronto, and it does feel like they’ve all but given up on the season already. This could be factored in on the Raptors’ decision on Scottie Barnes’ status for Sunday’s game.

Apart from Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. is also on the injury report for Toronto. Trent is questionable to play as well, as is Precious Achiuwa. Dalano Banton, Otto Porter Jr., and Joe Wieskamp are all out for the Raptors.

If Barnes is unable to go on Sunday, his next chance to return would be on Tuesday in a home matchup against the Miami Heat.