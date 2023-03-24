The Toronto Raptors will be playing host to their conference rival the Detroit Pistons Friday evening. Head coach Nick Nurse will need all hands on deck during the outing to snap their current two-game losing streak. However, star forward Scottie Barnes‘ availability is still considered to be up in the air. With this, the question is: Is Scottie Barnes playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Scottie Barnes injury status vs. Pistons

Scottie Barnes has been an iron man throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He has wound up missing just four games to this point in the year. Unfortunately, he finds himself coming off of an injury-induced absence Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, a matchup in which the Raptors would lose by a final score of 118-114.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 21-year-old was ruled out for the contest due to a left wrist injury sustained during the club’s bout against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Now, heading into their Friday night affair against Detroit, he’s listed as questionable to play, per the league’s official injury report.

Toronto is 2-2 in games where the reigning Rookie of the Year has been relegated to the sidelines this year.

Now in his second season in the association, Barnes has seemingly brought his already impressive game to a new level. Seeing improvements in several statistical categories, through 69 games played this year the power forward finds himself sporting averages of 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and just shy of a block on 45.3% shooting from the floor.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Scottie Barnes will be playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is still unclear.