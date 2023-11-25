Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes hilariously trolled Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan after he was ejected on Friday night.

The Toronto Raptors grabbed a 121-108 win over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday night, despite already being eliminated from moving on. I suppose Pascal Siakam didn't know that because he took a senseless triple late in the fourth quarter that upset DeMar DeRozan, who proceeded to jaw at the Raps bench. That led to DeMar getting ejected and Scottie Barnes made sure to taunt him as he left the court.

Hilarious stuff from Barnes here:

DeMar DeRozan ejected with 1.4 remaining in Bulls-Raptors with the game out of reach. Daps up Masai Ujiri on the way back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/vEI5TaWc0E — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 25, 2023

DeRozan was evidently heated but did make sure to show Masai Ujiri some love on his way back to the locker room. There's been a belief for years now that he had some bad blood with the Raptors owner after how the trade went down in 2018 when he was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard deal. However, it appears DeMar and Masai are all good.

As for the game, the entire Toronto first unit finished in double figures. OG Anunoby dropped 26, while Dennis Schroder had 17. Scottie Barnes meanwhile poured in 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out six dimes.

DeRozan put up 19 points in 38 minutes of action. While he was frustrated with the Siakam shot, there's no question the veteran is simply fed up with how bad the Bulls are. They lost all three games in the in-season tourney and now sit at 5-12 on the season. It's becoming more and more likely this franchise will blow it up before the trade deadline comes and that means DeRozan could be gone as well.

The Raptors on the other hand are 8-8.