The moment she checked into Wednesday's game, Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner was met with boo's from the Indiana Fever crowd. It was something that Kahleah Copper didn't take too lightly.

Following the game, she remained perplexed at why the Fever fanbase would boo someone like Bonner.

“I just, I don't understand,” Copper said via Desert Wave Media Co postgame. “She’s a legend and just all the things that she's done for the league. And just to disrespect, I just, I can't get down with it.”

The constant pauses in her statements are unusual for Copper. She is one to speak very directly and straightforwardly, which highlighted her confusion.

Still, there is a reason behind the criticism the moment Bonner checked into the game.

For starters, Bonner originally signed with the Fever during the 2025 WNBA free agency period. She solidified them as a team, pushing for a championship.

However, her time in Indiana came to a screeching halt after six games. She stepped away from the team due to personal reasons and ended up being bought out.

Then, the Mercury signed Bonner to a contract to allow her to return to where it all began. During that time, Copper has been vocal about Bonner's leadership, veteran presence, and impact as a scorer.

Mercury's Kahleah Copper doesn't get the Fever's criticism of DeWanna Bonner

As mentioned earlier, Copper can't understand Indiana's criticism of Bonner. Considering the latter's history in the WNBA, that take would make sense.

She's the third-highest scorer in league history and achieved that mark this season. Bonner is also the franchise holder for the most points scored in a Connecticut Sun jersey.

Furthermore, the three-time Sixth Player of the Year leads the Mercury with the most bench points of all time. The numbers and accolades speak for themselves.

However, the Fever fanbase didn't appreciate a veteran leaving the team so abruptly. A chance to cement themselves as a championship contender, alongside Caitlin Clark, was promising.

Bonner to Indiana might've been a Fever dream all along. But both sides seem to be thriving. Addition by subtraction seems to be the case here, but for Phoenix, her addition has been the punch they've needed.

More Phoenix Mercury News
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts in the second half against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena.
Alyssa Thomas matches bonkers WNBA feat last done by Candace ParkerDavid Yapkowitz ·
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks with forward DeWanna Bonner (14) during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on July 9, 2025.
What ‘hope’ Mercury HC Nate Tibbetts has for DeWanna Bonner’s return to IndianapolisHayden Cilley ·
Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) reacts to a call Saturday, May 24, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Why Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner has Fever coach wary ahead of Indiana returnHayden Cilley ·
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts with forward Natasha Mack (4) after making a shot in the third quarter at CareFirst Arena.
How the Mercury snapped their 3-game losing skid vs MysticsHayden Cilley ·
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) walks up the court in the fourth quarter against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena.
Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas doubles down on CBA ‘non-negotiables’Hayden Cilley ·
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half at PHX Arena.
DeWanna Bonner gets 100% real on Fever ‘journey’Zachary Draves ·