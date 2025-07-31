Jul 31, 2025 at 11:55 AM ET

The moment she checked into Wednesday's game, Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner was met with boo's from the Indiana Fever crowd. It was something that Kahleah Copper didn't take too lightly.

Following the game, she remained perplexed at why the Fever fanbase would boo someone like Bonner.

Phoenix Mercury wing Kahleah Copper on DeWanna Bonner being booed in her return to Indiana. “I just, I don't understand. She’s a legend and just all the things that she's done for the league. And just to disrespect, I just, I can't get down with it.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/zwmcz0rGcU — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 31, 2025

“I just, I don't understand,” Copper said via Desert Wave Media Co postgame. “She’s a legend and just all the things that she's done for the league. And just to disrespect, I just, I can't get down with it.”

The constant pauses in her statements are unusual for Copper. She is one to speak very directly and straightforwardly, which highlighted her confusion.

Still, there is a reason behind the criticism the moment Bonner checked into the game.

For starters, Bonner originally signed with the Fever during the 2025 WNBA free agency period. She solidified them as a team, pushing for a championship.

However, her time in Indiana came to a screeching halt after six games. She stepped away from the team due to personal reasons and ended up being bought out.

Then, the Mercury signed Bonner to a contract to allow her to return to where it all began. During that time, Copper has been vocal about Bonner's leadership, veteran presence, and impact as a scorer.

Mercury's Kahleah Copper doesn't get the Fever's criticism of DeWanna Bonner

As mentioned earlier, Copper can't understand Indiana's criticism of Bonner. Considering the latter's history in the WNBA, that take would make sense.

She's the third-highest scorer in league history and achieved that mark this season. Bonner is also the franchise holder for the most points scored in a Connecticut Sun jersey.

Furthermore, the three-time Sixth Player of the Year leads the Mercury with the most bench points of all time. The numbers and accolades speak for themselves.

However, the Fever fanbase didn't appreciate a veteran leaving the team so abruptly. A chance to cement themselves as a championship contender, alongside Caitlin Clark, was promising.

Bonner to Indiana might've been a Fever dream all along. But both sides seem to be thriving. Addition by subtraction seems to be the case here, but for Phoenix, her addition has been the punch they've needed.