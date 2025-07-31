The Indiana Fever have been doing an admirable job of holding down the fort in the injury absence of Caitlin Clark, currently sitting with a record of 15-12 after their recent home win against the Phoenix Mercury. Clark has missed a significant chunk of this season with various ailments, including most recently a groin injury that kept her out of the All-Star weekend festivities and has sidelined her since.

Still, that didn't stop Clark from making time for some young fans during a recent appearance at a youth basketball camp.

A hilarious video after Clark's apparently epic performance showed some of the young campers in disbelief at her skills.

“I don't even care if she can't dunk bro, she better than LeBron [James]” said one fan, per Jeff Dubrof of KCCI on X, formerly Twitter.

“She's gonna get MVP every single year,” predicted another.

Overall, it was just another testament to the magnetic impact of Clark's game on those watching it, and the way she has taken the basketball world by storm since bursting on the scene at Iowa a few years ago.

Can the Fever compete?

As previously mentioned, the Fever have been admirable in their performance without Clark in the lineup, taking advantage of a less challenging patch in their schedule to vault themselves up to three games above the .500 mark ahead of what they hope will be a return from Clark from her injury in the near future.

Clark had been putting together a dominant season prior to her latest injury setback, although her percentages from beyond the arc, particularly during Fever road games, left a bit to be desired.

Last year, the Fever backdoored their way into the playoffs due to a late season surge but were unceremoniously swept when they got there.

Indiana will hope to follow in the footsteps of their professional basketball counterparts, the Indiana Pacers, and make it all the way to the WNBA Finals, and then look to finish the job.

The Fever will next take the floor on Friday evening on the road against the Dallas Wings.