The Bulls must look to trade DeMar DeRozan as part of a rebuild, and here's what they should be looking for in a deal.

The Chicago Bulls could be entering a rebuild as they are looking to trade away star guard Zach LaVine. With LaVine on the block, star forward DeMar DeRozan's name has landed in trade rumors as well.

DeRozan is a 34-year-old forward in the final year of his deal, with no contract extension close. Chicago should entertain offers for DeRozan given he is a free agent at the end of the season, and they could get value by trading him now.

Although DeRozan is getting up there in age, he is still putting up numbers. DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals this season. He is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three.

DeMar DeRozan trade packages

The Bulls' roster has talent, but they aren't at a level where they can compete. Chicago must enter a rebuilding phase to capitalize on the roster's current assets.

With that said, here are the Bulls' best trade packages they must demand for DeMar DeRozan.

76ers acquire: DeMar DeRozan

Bulls acquire: Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, 2028 first-round pick via Clippers, 2026 pick swap

The Philadelphia 76ers already made a huge trade this season, moving James Harden to the Clippers. Harden requested a trade, and after months of turmoil, they dealt him away for role players and draft capital. If they want to add another star in Philadelphia, they could trade away matching salaries and some of their draft capital.

Morris and Covington would be role players Chicago could look to flip elsewhere. This trade would yield them great draft capital for DeRozan, who is in the last year of his deal. The unprotected 2028 first-round pick from the Clippers could be extremely valuable in the future, as it will likely be the post-Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Harden era.

This trade should be one the Bulls offer to see if Philadelphia would be interested in DeRozan.

Lakers acquire: DeMar DeRozan

Bulls acquire: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2029 lottery-protected first-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers were named as a team that could be in the mix for DeRozan. While their third star experiment failed in the past with Westbrook, they may opt to try it again. This trade would give the Bulls a valuable young forward in Rui Hachimura. Gabe Vincent could be a solid backup guard but could be flipped to a contending team for additional draft capital.

Hachimura would be the centerpiece of this deal as a talented young forward and a pick. This season, Hachimura is averaging 11.8 points along with 3.8 rebounds, an assist, and a steal. He is shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.

The 2029 first-round pick is a cherry on top.

Knicks acquire: DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond

Bulls acquire: Evan Fournier, Isaiah Hartenstein, 2024 protected first-round pick via Dallas, 2024 protected first-round pick via Washington

Another team that could jump into the DeRozan sweepstakes is the New York Knicks. New York has a plethora of draft capital, including four first-round picks in 2024. While the Knicks have a quality rotation, they have an expensive contract in Evan Fournier, who doesn't receive minutes. Packaging Fournier and Isaiah Hartenstein would give the Knicks enough to match the salary for DeRozan.

For Chicago, they would get the expiring deal of Fournier, a quality backup center in Hartenstein, and two first-round picks. The Knicks might balk at including multiple first-round pics here along with Hartenstein, but they might be willing to do this to get off Fouriner while also getting a backup center replacement in Andre Drummond.

There are multiple trade options for the Bulls if they decide to move DeRozan. They haven't had trade talks with DeRozan thus far, but given his expiring deal, it would be smart for Chicago to entertain offers.