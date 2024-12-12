ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Heat host the Raptor on Thursday! The Raptors are struggling to enter this matchup, losing three straight games, while the Heat are playing well and have won three straight entering this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick.

The Raptors blew up their main core of players after underperforming and have struggled this year. They have talent, but they are a very young team and will struggle this season because it will take time to build this roster next to RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. This will be a big challenge against the Heat because they are playing like the complete opposite of the Raptors entering this game.

The Heat have been playing well recently after a slow start to the year. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler are the two biggest keys for the Heat this year. The Heat are always an X-factor in the East because of Erik Spoelstra as their head coach, too. This is an interesting matchup at home against a very young Raptors team. The Heat could make a big statement in this game if they win.

Here are the Raptors-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Heat Odds

Toronto Raptors: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +360

Miami Heat: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -460

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: Scripps Sports/TSN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has not been playing well at all this year. They are 16th in scoring at 112.3 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.4% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting at 34.1% from behind the arc. Seven Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 23.6 points per game. Then, Scottie Barnes leads in assists at 7.4 per game, but Barrett leads with 5.8 per game with him injured. RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick are the keys for this team on offense with Barnes out, and they will be the two that make this offense go with Barnes out. It does not get much easier in this game against the Heat because of how well they have played on defense. The Raptors have talent on offense, but it will only be much harder against this defense on the road without their main distributor.

The defense for the Raptors has also been inconsistent so far this year. They allow 117.2 points per game, 46.3% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 11.6 per game. Then he also leads in blocks at 1.3 per game as the only player averaging over one block per game. Finally, four Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Kelly Olynyk leading the way at 1.5 per game. This defense has talent and potential, but they have not been consistent. They have a solid matchup against a Heat offense that has been inconsistent. They have the ability to slow them down, but it won't be easy without Scottie Barnes.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat have been inconsistent on offense this year. They are 17th in scoring at 112.2 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage at 45.2%, and 14th in three-point percentage at 38.3%. Five different Heat players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Tyler Herro being the biggest standout with 24.2 points per game. Bam Adebayo leads the team in assists at 5.2, and then Tyler Herro is just behind with five per game. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo are the keys to this offense. The Heat have playmakers on this offense and the talent to bother the Raptors on defense, especially at home in Miami. The Raptors are limping into this game, while the Heat are playing well on this side of the court.

The Heat's defense has been great this year. They are seventh in scoring defense at 109.3 points per game, 10th in field goal defense at 46.2%, and second in three-point defense at 36%. Bam Adebayo has been the best player down low. Then, Thomas Bryant leads the team in blocks at 0.9 per game. Then, six players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Adebayo leading the team with 1.5 per game. This defense is the biggest strength for the Heat. They can shut down this Raptors offense, especially with Scottie Barnes injured. This will be an interesting matchup against RJ Barrett because they have that ability and can overwhelm this offense.

Final Raptors-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are struggling and enter this game spiraling, losing three straight games before this matchup. The Heat are the opposite; they have recently won three straight games and look great. The loss of Scottie Barnes hurts what the Raptors can do on offense. The Heat are the better team, and thanks to their trio of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo, they have more talent and should lead the Heat to a win. Expect the Heat to win and cover at home.

Final Raptors-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -10 (-110)