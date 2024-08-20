Rasheed Wallace used to grab attention with his ways on the court during his prime in the NBA. These days, he can still turn heads, albeit in a much different fashion. A couple of weeks ago, Wallace brought up a wild Michael Jordan take during an episode of The Sheed & Tyler Show.

Granted that Michael Jordan takes almost always get people buzzing, Wallace's statement about His Airness seemed to stand out from the others simply because it shamelessly went against conventional wisdom about MJ. According to Wallace, the Washington Wizards version of Jordan was “more dangerous” than Bulls MJ. Wow.

“Phenomenal player then, but I think he was a little more dangerous when he was with the Wizards,” Wallace said.

The four-time NBA All-Star, who, like Jordan, played college basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels, acknowledged that Mike's explosiveness had greatly diminished in Washington. However, Sheed implied that Jordan's physical strength overpowered opponents and that MJ's perimeter game was more lethal in D.C.

“He didn't have the athleticism that we were used to seeing MJ have… His angles were a little bit more sharp, he wasn't going to move but he was a strong two-guard, he wasn't just going to move up lightly. His shot became more dangerous. He became more solid as that veteran player when his years in Washington.”

It is worth noting that Wallace had experience playing against Michael Jordan. When Wallace arrived in the NBA in 1995 with the then-Washington Bullets. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were busy putting together a championship season that started the franchise's second three-peat. Jordan retired at the end of the 1997-98 season but unretired for the second time to play two more seasons in the NBA with the Wizards.

When Jordan got back in the league in 2001, Wallace had already blossomed into one of the best big men in the NBA, with two All-Stars by that time.

Since Wallace was active in the NBA during parts of Jordan's Bulls days and the entirety of MJ's run with the Wizards stint, he must have developed his own unique perception of the six-time NBA champion.

For the record, Jordan shot just 43.1 percent from the field with the Wizards. During his final three seasons with Chicago, Jordan shot 48.2 percent from the floor. Moreover, Jordan posted a 50.5 field goal percentage in his entire stint with Chicago.

Fans react to Rasheed Wallace's wild Michael Jordan claim

Unsurprisingly, most fans online are not backing Wallace's take about Wizards MJ. Perhaps the only thing wilder than Wallace's claim is the collective reaction of fans.

