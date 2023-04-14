Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Enter a magical realm and save it from tyranny. Here are the details for Ravenlok, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Ravenlok Release Date: May 4, 2023

Ravenlok comes out on May 4, 2023. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Buying the game from the Microsoft store also lets it be played on a PC. Pre-orders start on April 20, 2023.

Ravenlok Gameplay

Ravenlock is a hack-and-slash action RPG with hints of exploration. Players must explore the land, all while fighting various enemies. The player starts off with a sword and a shield to fight back against the various enemies they will encounter in the game. Of course, this isn’t the only thing in the player’s arsenal. The player also has access to powerful magical attacks. This includes fire spells, ice missiles, and even magic bombs. Players can unlock these abilities whenever they level up, so make sure to look through what abilities you have and can unlock.

Of course, the shield is not just for show. The player can use it to block attacks so that they don’t take the full damage when receiving attacks. Not only that, but the player also has access to a dash that they can use either offensively or defensively. They can dash through their enemies to deal damage, or they can use it to run away from the enemy. Either way, knowing when to use which abilities will spell the difference between life ad death in this game.

Ravenlok Story

Players take control of Kira, a young girl who, along with her family, moves to the countryside. This is because they inherited a house from one of their missing relatives. While exploring a dusty barn nearby, Kira stumbles upon a mirror, which brings her into a magical realm. This realm, named Dunia, is one of fantasy, filled with various curious characters ad menacing monsters. There, Kira takes up the mantle of Ravenlok. With a sword and shield, as well as various magical powers, she must fight back against its tyrannical queen and save the Realm of Dunia.

