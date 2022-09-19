Ja Morant, Kevin Durant react to Lamar Jackson’s big game in Ravens loss vs. Dolphins

While the Baltimore Ravens lost a heartbreaker against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Ja Morant and Kevin Durant certainly don’t think Lamar Jackson is to blame. In fact, if you ask the two NBA stars, they would probably say he’s the lone bright spot for Baltimore in the contest.

Jackson recorded four touchdowns in the game, three on air and one on the ground. His rushing attack was particularly noteworthy, as he ran for 79 yards to help Baltimore extend their lead in the third quarter. It was so good that both Morant and Durant couldn’t help but be in awe.

pay lamar right now 😂 not after the game & not after the season . RIGHT NOWWW — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 18, 2022

#8 has gone to another level. That’s 4 TDs and countin. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 18, 2022

Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens probably wouldn’t even be able to lead at half-time and contend. Of course, as everyone witnessed, Baltimore collapsed in the fourth quarter and allowed the Dolphins to outscore them 28-3 to take the victory.

It was a massive embarrassment for the Ravens, especially since no team in the past 12 years has blown out a 21-point halftime lead and lost the game. Despite that, Ja Morant doubled down on his earlier take on Jackson and emphasized that the defeat should take away the fact that the dual-threat QB played phenomenal football on Sunday afternoon.

For those unaware, Jackson and the Ravens failed to reach a contract extension in the past offseason. It means the 25-year-old QB could end up a free agent or get franchise tagged if he doesn’t reach a new deal next summer.

idc still pay lamar — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) September 18, 2022

Jackson is hoping to prove he is worth every penny that the Ravens can pay him, and while they are 1-1 on the season, he is definitely making his case for a big payday.