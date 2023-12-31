Lamar Jackson's five touchdown performance vs. the Miami Dolphins has NFL fans in a frenzy over his MVP chances.

After the Raven's massive Christmas Day victory over the San Fransisco 49ers, Lamar Jackson seemed firmly in the driver's seat to receive his second MVP. However, many doubted that the NFL MVP race was a foregone conclusion and wanted to see how Jackson fared against MVP candidates Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa. Well, the result of the Ravens/Dolphins game has NFL fans and pundits ready to award him with the trophy right now.

Jackson was pivotal to the Raven's demonstrative 28-13 first-half advantage, putting on a clinic with his arm. He finished the half throwing for 255 yards (tied his career high for a half) and 3 touchdowns on 12/14 passing and no interceptions. He continued his stellar performance, finishing the game throwing for 321 yards and 5 touchdowns on 18/21 passing.

The NFL world was left in awe of Jackson's play in the blowout.

M (clap) V (clap) P (clap) pic.twitter.com/fYIEHXCmv2 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 31, 2023

Lamar Jackson is trying to lock up the MVP today. A 75-yard TD to Zay Flowers as Baltimore extends their lead. Lamar: 10/11, 219 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTspic.twitter.com/tA75DJ3QxG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

Lamar Jackson looked very quarterbacky on that 75 yard td pass pic.twitter.com/I3ZrEkqeTX — John (@iam_johnw) December 31, 2023

How Lamar Jackson treat elite level teams every time a sports analyst disrespects him…..#QUARTERBACKY #Ravens #MVP pic.twitter.com/dR2sfKdVbk — Mr. Ridiculous (@PBJordan87) December 31, 2023

“If Lamar Jackson wins MVP, he’ll be the worst MVP ever.” “I like my QBs to be quarterbacky, Lamar’s just a really good athlete.” You sure about that? pic.twitter.com/ivkp8qGaJI — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) December 31, 2023

LAMAR JACKSON OFFICIALLY HAS A JACKSON 5 ON NEW YEARS EVE AGAINST THE 2 SEED IN THE AFC. ALL. PASSING. TDS. pic.twitter.com/14tkfd1GvV — ‏ْ (@WoeeLeek) December 31, 2023

Lamar Jackson to Patrick Mahomes this year

pic.twitter.com/iPINJgZEEl — Melly (@mellywr8) December 31, 2023

LAMAR JACKSON IS THE BEST QB IN THE NFL pic.twitter.com/2di6sRb6g9 — Lamar & Order: RPO (@moneymarlo44) December 31, 2023

I cannot wait to be entertained and laugh all week long by the mental gymnastics and dumb things people will say to argue that Lamar Jackson isn't deserving of MVP. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 31, 2023

“I cannot wait to be entertained and laugh all week long by the mental gymnastics and dumb things people will say to argue that Lamar Jackson isn't deserving of MVP,” tweeted Sarah Ellison.

@WoeeLeek tweeted, “LAMAR JACKSON OFFICIALLY HAS A JACKSON 5 ON NEW YEARS EVE AGAINST THE 2 SEED IN THE AFC. ALL. PASSING. TDS.”

“M (clap) V (clap) P (clap),” tweeted ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

@pbjordan87 tweeted, “LAMAR JACKSON OFFICIALLY HAS A JACKSON 5 ON NEW YEARS EVE AGAINST THE 2 SEED IN THE AFC. ALL. PASSING. TDS.”

“LAMAR JACKSON IS THE BEST QB IN THE NFL” tweeted @moneymarlo44

Popular comedian and internet personality Gowie made light of the assertion that Lamar Jackson isn't a “traditional quarterback.

“‘If Lamar Jackson wins MVP, he’ll be the worst MVP ever.'

‘I like my QBs to be quarterbacky, Lamar’s just a really good athlete.'

You sure about that?”

The Ravens close out the regular season against bitter rival the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.