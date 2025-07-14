The quarterback rankings by ESPN for the 2025 NFL season have just been released. The said list is based on a survey of NFL executives, coaches and scouts. Regardless, such a list is always going to be subject to interesting discussions and strong reactions from fans and experts alike. With Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback and two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson placing just No. 4 on the rankings, many immediately voiced their confusion over his rank, including none other than one of ESPN's own in Mina Kimes, who was more surprised that someone had ranked Jackson at No. 6.

“Whoever had Lamar at 6….I wanna talk,” Kimes shared in a post on the social media platform Bluesky on Monday morning.

The three quarterbacks ranked higher than Jackson in the list are Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at No. 2 and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 3. ClutchPoints has the Ravens star at No. 3 among all quarterbacks.

An NFL scout said of Jackson: “A 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio [10.3], winning percentage is insane [74.4%] and he's a leading rusher on any team he's on,” a veteran NFL coach said. “He's one of a kind.”

Article Continues Below

Another coach, a defensive coordinator, shared: “Best space runner in the NFL, and he's such a good passer now,” an NFL defensive coordinator said. “He probably doesn't get enough credit for how he's improved there.”

Although Jackson and the Ravens fell short again of winning the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL season, having been knocked out of the playoffs by Allen and the Bills in the divisional round, the former Louisville Cardinals star signal-caller had an undeniably great individual campaign.

In 2024, Jackson made a concerted effort to improve his game in the passing attack and threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns against only four interceptions while playing in all 17 games. He placed second in the NFL MVP voting, just behind Buffalo star QB Josh Allen.

Jackson showed that he can be a great passer in the pocket and that he's not just all about speed and athleticism. There is still much room to grow for the four-time Pro Bowler, and an improved Jackson could be in store for the rest of the NFL this coming 2025 season.