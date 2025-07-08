The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of good options on offense, including an older running back who can still motor. Also, they have a rising tight end. However, it’s on defense where the Ravens can still tinker around. And here are two sneaky Ravens trade candidates entering the 2025 training camp.

Baltimore beefed up its defense through the draft and free agency. And by doing so, they created the possibility of making a late-season trade. And the safety position is a place where they might be able to make a minor trade.

Ravens could deal safety Beau Brade

The Ravens have made enough moves and good draft picks to be strong in the secondary. That means they have a couple of candidates in that area that they could trade in the right deal.

Brade saw most of his action on special teams last season, but could move into a bigger role this year if things fell into place. An injury to Ar’Darius Washington opens a possibility. Brade said he knows the task is big, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I got big shoes to fill in the safety room here, and the Ravens have always had good safeties, but I'm looking forward to it,” Brade said. “One thing that I always do is that I step up to the plate. I did that throughout high school, college, and here now.”

Brade’s trade value might not be high, but there does seem to be a higher ceiling than he showed in 2024. He said he wanted to prove himself.

“I'm on the team, but I'm not necessarily where I want to be when it comes to the depth chart or my ability,” Brade said. “I'm still trying to be the best player I can be to someday be All-Pro, and really, the main goal is a Super Bowl. As a Ravens fan, I witnessed one Super Bowl here in 2012, and to bring another one to the city, to my coaches, and to the players, and see their reaction on their faces, that's a dream come true in itself. That's the goal, and I'm not going to rest until I get that.”

What is the strength level of the defensive backfield?

Overall, the Ravens secondary looks strong, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I think we're off to a great start,” Pagano said last month. “[Defensive Backs Coach] Donald D'Alesio, he comes over from Kansas City. He's done a phenomenal job to this point of getting not only the veterans that have been here, but these young players, these rookie players [ready].”

Adding cornberback Jaire Alexander certainly made a difference. Marlon Humphrey said depth is a great thing, according to nytimes.com.

“A quote that’s never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is: ‘We’ve got too many corners that can cover,’” Humphrey said Wednesday. “I think that’s a great problem to have, and I’m really excited for that addition.”

Standout safety Kyle Hamilton agreed, saying there’s always room for top-level defensive backs.

“It seems like everybody’s thin at DB, and to just add a guy like (Alexander) into a room — not only his play, but his energy, his charisma, his leadership, and ball knowledge — it’s going to be great to have him. Excited to get him acclimated and everything, and he seems super eager to get in the playbook.”

Also, Hamilton added that even later-round guys like Brade can make a difference.

“Nobody really cares that much on our side (about) what round you were taken,” Hamilton said. “There’s undrafted dudes in the league that make a big splash every year, but to have everybody back there who is talented, smart and a hard worker, we really have no excuses to not go out there and do what we need to do. It’s on us at the end of the day, and pressure is a privilege. Excited for us to have that privilege.”

Ravens could deal safety Sanoussi Kane

If Washington isn’t back until November, the Ravens will need either Brade or Kane. In a roundabout way, that makes the other one trade expendable.

Kane said he learned from Washington last season and wants to apply it this year.

“A.D. is just telling me that I gotta lock in,” Kane said. “Next man up. I’m doing it for him because he's an older guy that I looked up to, that helped me a lot when I was transitioning into my first year in the NFL. It's unfortunate what happened to him, but obviously it's an opportunity for me to show what I can do.”

And Harbaugh gave a vote of confidence for Kane.

“I think he's taken a big step this year,” Harbaugh said. “It's starting to look like he could be that guy, maybe play that role as a third safety, perhaps. (He’s) got a long way to go still, but he's looking like he's got a shot.”

One positive aspect for the Ravens secondary that might help Kane and Brade is versatility. Humphrey said the Ravens might mix and match in 2025.

“The options are endless,” Humphrey said. “With me playing a little safety, even Malaki in college. He played some of that nickel position. So, it’s going to be a fun secondary. And just guys can kind of play wherever. The addition of Jaire, along with the other guys we’ve got, it can be a serious matchup. There’s just so much that we can do. It’s really exciting.”