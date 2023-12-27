Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson shares how the Ravens embrace playing under pressure after win over 49ers

The Baltimore Ravens are feeling confident following their 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. They already felt slighted going into the game when they were made underdogs, but now officially know they can hang with anyone.

The Ravens truly have played their best football this season against tough opponents like the 49ers. Baltimore has demolished winning teams like the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals. In closer games like their 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens outlasted their opponent in overtime and came up with a punt return touchdown. Even in losses to the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens were in the game and lost by just one-score.

Part of the reason the Ravens have done so well against their best opponents is they embrace playing under pressure. Quarterback Lamar Jackson touched on this after their win over San Francisco.

“I believe we play better under pressure,” Lamar Jackson said. “We keep our poise. We stay locked in no matter how the game may seem, no matter what the crowd noise is [and] no matter how hard the defense is hitting us,” via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“I don't think anybody plays like us. We just need to keep playing that way [and] keep playing the Raven way.”

Jackson isn't wrong. The Ravens have met the challenge for every high-pressure game they've played. Meanwhile, they've played down to some of their easier opponents like the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. Even though they won both of those games, Baltimore wasn't playing on all cylinders like they tend to do against their best opponents.