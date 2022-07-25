LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows a pure hater when he sees one. And that’s exactly what he saw on Monday upon reading a massive criticism on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

The Athletic recently published a report ranking the best QBs in the NFL. It featured quotes and assessments from various coaches and executives as it put the QBs in different tiers. Interestingly, one anonymous defensive coordinator shared some scathing remarks on Jackson, highlighting how he will never be a top quarterback even if he wins the league MVP a dozen times.

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback,” the said defensive coordinator explained before noting that Jackson’s passing is just so inconsistent and a hit-or-miss.

Of course, as mentioned, the comment didn’t sit well with LeBron James. The Lakers forward immediately came to the defense of Lamar Jackson and shared his theory why the defensive coordinator hates Jackson so much.

LeBron James defending Lamar Jackson on IG 💯 pic.twitter.com/u27soR8Py1 — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) July 25, 2022

To be fair, the comments made by the anonymous defensive coordinator really seem to come out of hate. After all, saying that Jackson will never be the best even if he wins 12 MVPs just sounds like someone is bitter or salty about the success the Ravens star has had in his career.

Jackson is probably used to having such critics, but the good thing is he still has more supporters like LeBron who always got his back.