Marquise Brown reveals why he left Ravens for Cardinals

Wide receiver Marquise Brown spent the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. A draft-day trade saw the Ravens send Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

During his time with the Ravens, Marquise Brown appeared in 46 total games. He recorded 195 receptions, 2,361 receiving yards, and 21 touchdowns.

Marquise Brown, who has been with the Cardinals since March, has finally spoken out about his time with the Ravens.

While speaking with reporters, Brown noted that he felt that he was a crucial part of this Cardinals offense. He went on to say that while he was with the Ravens, he never felt that this was the case.

Marquise Brown stated, “People get it wrong. I loved being at the Ravens. Just, the organization, and what I stand for on the football field, is what they stand for. It was just something for my career that I had to do but I love everything that the Ravens do, what they stand for, and everything like that.

Marquise Brown went on to say, “I want to feel like I am a part of something to win. At the Ravens, I just felt like sometimes they really didn’t need me. Regardless if I was there or not, they were going to win games…I love the game too much. I want to be involved.”

Now Marquise Brown will be reunited with his former teammate quarterback Kyler Murray. The two rose to prominence while at the University of Oklahoma. They will try and bring that connection to the Cardinals now.