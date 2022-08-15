Are Ravens prepared to pay Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray?

The Baltimore Ravens are prepared to pay Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport was asked about a potential extension on the Pat McAfee show. The NFL insider revealed what he had heard in reference to a Jackson-Ravens extension.

“Would the Raves go there fully guaranteed? I would be a little surprised,” Rapoport said. “I know they are having talks. I don’t know if a deal is going to get done. I would imagine the Kyler Murray deal will be floor. From what I understand the Ravens are willing, as they should, willing to go more than that.”

Kyler Murray inked a 5-year, $230.5 million dollar extension to stay in Arizona with the Cardinals. So if Rapoport’s report is correct, Lamar Jackson will be in line for a massive payday.

“They are working, I don’t think we will get any clarity until probably two weeks from now,” Rapoport continued. “But at least they are talking and having real conversation.”

Jackson is one of the best QBs in the NFL when healthy. His dual-threat ability is elite without question.

In just 12 games last season, Lamar Jackson threw for over 2,800 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 767 yards and added a pair of rushing TDs. And that production will be extremely valuable over the course of a full season. The Ravens only hesitancy in extending him may be due to health concerns. But one would imagine it would be worth the risk given Jackson’s enormous upside.

If a deal is reached, it will likely be announced prior to the beginning of the regular season.