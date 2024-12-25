The Baltimore Ravens are riding one of the league's best quarterback/running back tandem into a postseason berth. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry give the franchise two past Most Valuable Player candidates. And their chemistry became instant this season.

How how is Henry, especially as an aging RB, able to thrive next to the two-time NFL MVP Jackson? Especially with Jackson playing in his first Christmas NFL game alongside Henry? One former Raven offered the best explanation.

Robert Griffin III broke it all down on X (formerly known as Twitter). “RG3” believes Jackson's presence has made gridiron life easier for the veteran 30-year-old back.

“Lamar Jackson has allowed Derrick Henry to have the easiest 1,700 rush yards of his career,” Griffin began. “Lamar is constantly taking guys out of position to open up bigger running lanes for him.”

Griffin then dropped two pivotal numbers working in Henry's favor in his first season as a Raven.

“Henry had 241 yards before contact last year. This year he has 581 yards before contact. My gawd,” Griffin shared.

How stout is Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry duo for Ravens?

Jackson finally gained much-needed backfield help when the Ravens signed Henry in the offseason. Many fans believed Henry's addition made the Ravens a Super Bowl contender. Others believed Henry found a place where he can continue to deliver 1,000-yard seasons.

Henry already is delivering far different production compared to his final season with the Tennessee Titans. “King Henry” still tallied 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns. But mustered only four 100-yard games for the franchise. He also didn't surpass 100 yards until Week 4.

Baltimore has lit a new fire under him. Henry scaled past 100 yards by Week 3. He even delivered 199 yards against the Buffalo Bills — his highest yardage total since the 219-yard afternoon he showcased on Oct. 30, 2022 against the Houston Texans.

Henry has racked up seven 100-yard outings next to Jackson. It now represents his best output since the 2022 season. Jackson and Henry's ground-game prowess has propelled the Ravens to rank second in the NFL for rushing yards. And in the process, Henry looks more rejuvenated than ever running behind Baltimore's offensive line, and lining up next to Jackson.