By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he already has a quarterback in mind that he wants to pair up with: Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson.

The former New Orleans Saints head coach hinted as much during his appearance on ManningCast, noting that he and Jackson could both become free agents. Payton also had massive praises for Jackson while watching the Ravens play the Saints in Week 9’s Monday Night Football.

“Well the No. 1 thing is I have a chance to be a free agent, and he has a chance to be a free agent, I would say that first….,” Payton said.

“On a serious note, I think we’ve seen him get the ball down the field. I feel like every weekend we see great vertical passing game by him… Man, he’s explosive. I think he’s become a better down-the-field thrower, and partly because the game he’s playing now is different than what he was playing in college. When you watch him here… the late nights, man, this guy would just drive you crazy trying to come up with a defensive scheme to game plan for him.”

It will definitely be interesting to see if Sean Payton and Lamar Jackson will be able to join forces, though it might not come in the 2023 offseason. After all, while Jackson hasn’t reached an extension with the Ravens, the team could use the Franchise Tag and keep him for another season.

Meanwhile, Payton himself is still under contract with the Saints until 2024. With that said, if a team wants to swoop in and get him, they will have to compensate New Orleans.

Not to mention that Payton himself will have to consider the team he would be coaching if he decides to return. He has already garnered some interest around the league, but the question is whether those franchises need a new quarterback or not.