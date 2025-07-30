The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a blow on Tuesday when tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a worrisome injury. Anytime a player gets injured during training camp, there's always going to be some level of concern. And while Likely avoided the worst-case scenario with his injury, there's a chance he won't be ready for the start of the Ravens' 2025 campaign.

Likely was carted off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury during Baltimore's latest practice, leading fans to fear the worst. As it turns out, though, Likely has only suffered a small fracture in his foot. However, while he could end up returning in time for Week 1, the Ravens could be without one of their top offensive weapons to start the season.

“Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a small foot fracture during Tuesday’s practice, sources told Jamison Hensley and me,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Wednesday morning. “If all goes well, it’s an early season return and Week 1 is possible.”

Article Continues Below

Ravens hoping Isaiah Likely will be ready for start of 2025 campaign

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Considering how the regular season hasn't even started yet, the Ravens are going to play it safe with Likely, as they'd rather have him healthy and on the field later in the year for a potential playoff push. Likely enjoyed the strongest season of his career in 2024, as he caught 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as a key playmaker for Lamar Jackson in the passing game.

If Likely ends up missing time, the veteran Mark Andrews would be in line for a bigger workload, which is something he has proven throughout his career that he can handle. At the end of the day, the Ravens will be thrilled that Likely didn't suffer a more serious injury, but with his Week 1 status up in the air, it will be worth keeping tabs on him throughout the remainder of training camp.

More Baltimore Ravens News
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium.
Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey sends hilarious request to Michael Phelps amid training campPaolo Mariano ·
Ravens make eye-opening staff move to address penalty woes
Ravens make eye-opening staff move to address penalty woesJulian Ojeda ·
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Ravens’ Isaiah Likely carted off with apparent leg injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) looks through a video camera during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome.
Ravens’ DeAndre Hopkins fires 3-word reaction to epic highlight with Lamar JacksonPaolo Mariano ·
Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson (OL45) answers questions at a press conference
Why Carson Vinson isn’t proud to be the only HBCU player drafted to the NFLRandall Barnes ·
Patrick Surtain, Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, and Myles Garrett all together.
Ranking Top 10 NFL defensive units for 2025 seasonBailey Bassett ·