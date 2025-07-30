The Baltimore Ravens were dealt a blow on Tuesday when tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a worrisome injury. Anytime a player gets injured during training camp, there's always going to be some level of concern. And while Likely avoided the worst-case scenario with his injury, there's a chance he won't be ready for the start of the Ravens' 2025 campaign.

Likely was carted off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury during Baltimore's latest practice, leading fans to fear the worst. As it turns out, though, Likely has only suffered a small fracture in his foot. However, while he could end up returning in time for Week 1, the Ravens could be without one of their top offensive weapons to start the season.

“Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a small foot fracture during Tuesday’s practice, sources told Jamison Hensley and me,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Wednesday morning. “If all goes well, it’s an early season return and Week 1 is possible.”

#Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a small foot fracture during Tuesday’s practice, sources told @jamisonhensley and me. If all goes well, it’s an early season return and Week 1 is possible. pic.twitter.com/k05n9x31TH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 30, 2025

Ravens hoping Isaiah Likely will be ready for start of 2025 campaign

Considering how the regular season hasn't even started yet, the Ravens are going to play it safe with Likely, as they'd rather have him healthy and on the field later in the year for a potential playoff push. Likely enjoyed the strongest season of his career in 2024, as he caught 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as a key playmaker for Lamar Jackson in the passing game.

If Likely ends up missing time, the veteran Mark Andrews would be in line for a bigger workload, which is something he has proven throughout his career that he can handle. At the end of the day, the Ravens will be thrilled that Likely didn't suffer a more serious injury, but with his Week 1 status up in the air, it will be worth keeping tabs on him throughout the remainder of training camp.