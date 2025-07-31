The Baltimore Ravens are hoping that 2025 is the year they are able to break through and hoist a Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time in the Lamar Jackson era. The Ravens have made a host of moves this offseason to try to better their chances of doing so, including bringing star cornerback Jaire Alexander in from the Green Bay Packers.

One criticism leveled at Jackson over the years regards his accuracy, or lack thereof, as a passer; however, he has significantly improved that aspect of his game over the last few seasons.

Recently, Ravens coach Jon Harbaugh spoke on just how excellent Jackson has been in that department of late.

“He is as good as any passer that there's ever been and now the numbers have proven that,” said Harbaugh, per Kevin Clark on X, formerly Twitter.

While Jackson may not be thought of alongside some of the great pocket passers in the NFL in terms of accuracy, it's still impossible to argue with the facts, as Harbaugh pointed out.

Is this the year for the Ravens?

Article Continues Below

Baltimore has come close to championship glory in the current era on multiple occassions, including making the 2023-24 AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson had one of the worst performances of his career in that game but has otherwise been decent in the playoffs in recent years, if not quite at the level of the regular season, where he has won two MVP trophies, and very nearly a third last year.

As previously mentioned, the Ravens have made some key additions this offseason, including Alexander, who figures to shore up a defensive backfield that showed some signs of slippage at times a season ago.

If Jackson can continue to remain an MVP candidate and the Ravens can get anything out of their at times shaky wide receiving core, they could be viewed as the favorites to represent the AFC in this year's Super Bowl.

The Ravens will kick off their season with a playoff rematch against the Buffalo Bills on September 7.