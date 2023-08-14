Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts that involve Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, and the Rays released a statement acknowledging the matter.

“During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence,” the Rays said in a statement, via Hanna Keyser of Yahoo Sports.

The Rays did not address the nature of the social media posts. Wander Franco did not play on Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Shortstop Osleivis Basabe started. It was Osleivis Basabe's MLB debut, and he went 1 for 3 with a double.

Franco was in the dugout for Sunday's game against the Guardians, but left in the fifth inning, according to Mark Didtler of The Associated Press.

Rays manager Kevin Cash insisted that Franco not being in Sunday's lineup was due to it being a regular rest day for him.

“I'm aware of the speculation, and I'm not going to comment any further on that,” Kevin Cash said, via Didtler. “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”

The Rays expect Franco to be a piece of their future for a long time. He signed an 11-year contract with the team that runs through 2033.

Franco has had a strong season for the Rays. He now has Major League Baseball looking into social media posts that involve him. Franco and the Rays will have to wait and see if anything is revealed.