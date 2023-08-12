Tampa Bay Rays superstar pitcher Shane McClanahan's season is over. The team transferred the All-Star to the 60-day IL, effectively ending his regular season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The odds of McClanahan returning in 2023 were already slim. Despite suffering a forearm injury, there was still a glimmer of hope that he'd upset the odds and return. Now it is confirmed that we won't see McClanahan during the remainder of the regular season.

Shane McClanahan out for rest of 2023 regular season

The Rays have been hit hard by the injury bug in 2023, especially in their starting pitching rotation. Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen have also suffered injuries for Tampa Bay.

Prior to suffering his injury, McClanahan was named an All-Star for the second consecutive season. He likely would have garnered AL Cy Young consideration as well. McClanahan posted a 3.29 ERA and 1.183 WHIP to go along with 121 strikeouts across 115 innings pitched in 2023. Although wins and losses don't mean what they used to in MLB for pitchers, McClanahan's 11-2 record was still impressive.

After holding a division lead early in 2023, Tampa Bay now trails the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. Neither team features much pitching depth right now but both offenses are reliable. The Rays would feel much better about their situation if Shane McClanahan was healthy though.

It will be interesting to see if McClanahan returns in the playoffs. He wouldn't be eligible to pitch again until the postseason, but there's no guarantee that he will even be healthy by then. Still, it will be something to monitor.