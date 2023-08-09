The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to have their star pitcher Tyler Glasnow back in the rotation for Saturday's contest at home against the Cleveland Guardians after he was previously scratched for injury.

Glasnow missed his last start on Sunday due to back spasms. Manager Kevin Cash is optimistic for a Saturday return for his pitcher, but they won't know until that morning if he is good to go, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays have dealt with an excessive amount of pitching injuries this season that have hampered their summer campaign after leading the MLB for the first two months.

Tampa Bay recently lost ace Shane McClanahan for potentially the rest of the season with a left forearm injury. The 26-year-old had been the superstar of the team for several years, and currently dominating in 2023 with an 11-2 record and 3.29 ERA. The Rays will now have to look back to Glasnow for a leader in the playoff push as they battle for the AL East division.

The Rays are currently two games back of the Baltimore Orioles, who are experiencing a major resurgence this season. Both squads are going to fight down the stretch for the division crown, and the loser will secure the wildcard spot barring a major collapse.

As it stands now, the Orioles hold -165 odds to win the AL East, with the Rays trailing close behind at +155. They also sit with identical odds to win the World Series, tied for fifth-best at +1200, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The loss of McClanahan has certainly sank those odds, but Glasnow's return should help them fight for postseason glory.