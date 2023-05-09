The Tampa Bay Rays added more bullpen depth on Tuesday, signing veteran left-hander Jake Diekman to a major league deal, according to Jeff Passan.

Diekman was released by the Chicago White Sox last Saturday amid a brutal start to his season. In 13 games, Diekman has a 7.94 ERA. This comes off the back of a tough 2022 season which saw him collect a 4.99 ERA in 70 games.

In his 12th season in the big leagues, Diekman has a career ERA of 3.96, logging more than 50 innings out of the bullpen in each of the last seven full seasons.

The Rays certainly don’t need Diekman to be a world-class reliever, but every team can use a crafty lefty and Tampa has been known for getting the best out of their pitching staff in recent seasons. The Rays pride themselves on pitching, especially their bullpen. Tampa had a top-seven bullpen in terms of ERA each of the last four seasons, and 2023 is no different.

The Rays bullpen has a 3.04 ERA this season, good enough for third in all of baseball. They have the best pitching staff as a whole, with Tampa’s arms sporting a league-best 2.93 ERA in 36 games. It’s a big reason why the Rays have the best record in the league at 29-7.

Jake Diekman has struggled over the last few seasons but has proven to be a reliable arm multiple times throughout his career. If he can figure things out and get back to some good consistency on the mound it will be another stellar pickup for the Rays.