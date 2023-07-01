The Tampa Bay Rays might've beat the Seattle Mariners on Friday night by a score of 15-4, but ace and AL Cy Young frontrunner Shane McClanahan exited his start early with back pain, the same injury that kept him out for the last eight days. After the win, Kevin Cash tried to stay positive but did hint at the lefty potentially going on the IL.

Via Marc Topkin:

“We’ll see,” Cash said. “I don’t know which way we’ll go. Just hope he’s fine. I think it’s stemming from the last back issue that he had.”

McClanahan put the Rays in an early hole, giving up four earned runs in three frames. Clearly, he wasn't at his best and expressed frustration following the contest but did say if there was a good time to go on the shelf, it would be now.

“If I were to go on the IL, I think this would probably the best time for it,” Shane McClanahan said. “I would only have to miss one start and do what I want to do, and that’s come back and be me, not be a shell of myself. I miss that guy out there. I want to get back and do things that I know I can do and not worry about a back (issue) or whatever.”

The southpaw is dominating in 2023, going 11-1 with a stellar 2.53 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. As McClanahan mentioned, his arm felt great. He was sitting in the high 90s. However, there was some discomfort in the back. It's something that needs to be dealt with right now before it becomes a long-term issue. After all, Tampa needs McClanahan healthy if they're going to be a World Series contender later this year.