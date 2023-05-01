A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Tampa Bay Rays made an intriguing move just before the end of April, as they made a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for right-hander reliever Javy Guerra in exchange for a player to be named plus cash, per the Brewers’ official Twitter account.

RHP Javy Guerra has been traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for a player to be named or cash. pic.twitter.com/rA9PgF85Ow — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 29, 2023

The Rays have arguably the best bullpen in the big leagues. With this trade to re-acquire Javy Guerra, Tampa Bay is adding an intriguing arm to their group of relievers. Guerra isn’t exactly a new face in Tampa Bay, as this will be his second stint with the Rays. He was traded by Tampa Bay to the Brewers last November before he signed a one-year deal worth $724,500 with Milwaukee.

Guerra made eight appearances on the mound for the Brewers in the 2023 MLB regular season, collecting an ERA of 8.64 with eight earned runs on 10 hits with nine walks and a homer given up across 8.1 total innings. In 2022, when was in his first tenure with the Rays, Guerra went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 5.3 WHIP across 16.0 innings (17 games).

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 27-year-old Guerra made his debut in the majors in 2019 with the San Diego Padres. In eight appearances on the mound that season, Guerra surrendered five earned runs (three home runs) on seven hits across just 8.2 innings.

So far in his career, Guerra has a 3-1 record, 6.92 ERA, and 1.769 WHIP in 52.0 innings.

Guerra joins a Rays bullpen that is second in the majors with a 2.46 ERA and 14th with a 3.89 FIP.

To create space on the roster for Guerra, the Rays designated Braden Bristo for assignment.