Shane McClanahan, Brandon Lowe injury updates spell bad news for Rays amid postseason push

The Tampa Rays placed All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder impingement injury on Wednesday, per Tricia Whitaker. Additionally, the Rays placed Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL due to a right tricep contusion. They recalled infielder Vidal Brujan and pitcher Calvin Faucher from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

McClanahan was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday with an apparent injury. A video surfaced showing a very emotional Shane McClanahan walking off the bullpen mound upon hearing the news, via Rob Friedman.

Hope Shane is ok. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9kYs3KtomC — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 30, 2022

The left-hander’s emotional reaction led Rays fans to assume the worst. However, he remained optimistic following the incident. Manager Kevin Cash was also optimistic that Shane McClanahan avoided a serious injury. But the Rays will wait to set forth an official timetable until they know more information. For now, the left-hander will miss a minimum of two weeks.

The Rays are in the midst of a playoff push and currently lead the AL Wild Card standings. But their pitching has been their strength, so losing their best pitcher is obviously an issue. Tampa Bay will need other arms to step up in Shane McClanahan’s absence.

The loss of Brandon Lowe hurts the team as well. Lowe is a versatile player who offers power from the left side of the plate.

Overcoming these injuries will be a challenge for the Rays. They will try to stay afloat in the standings without their ace and one of their better offensive performers.

And they are certainly hopeful that Shane McClanahan will return ahead of the postseason.