The Tampa Bay Rays shared an eye-opening announcement earlier this week that they were in discussions regarding a potential sale. While those discussions were initially billed as “exclusive,” it seems like another buyer has thrown their hat in the race, which could lead to a full-scale bidding war in the coming weeks and months.

Initially, it looked like Patrick Zalupski, a real estate investor from Jacksonville, Florida, would be buying the Rays. On Friday night, though, it was revealed that a Trip Miller, hedge fund founder from Memphis, Tennessee, had made an all-cash offer to Tampa Bay's current owner, Stu Sternberg, for the team.

“Memphis hedge fund founder Trip Miller has formed a group that made an all-cash offer to current Rays owner Stu Sternberg last week, he told The Athletic, noting the group’s willingness to up their offer if needed. He did not say what amount his group bid, and said he could not reveal who was in his group, citing an NDA,” Sam Blum wrote for The Athletic.

Could there be a bidding war for the Rays?

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether or not the Rays will consider Miller's offer, or if they are dead set on selling to Zalupski. It is clear, though, that while it looked like Zalupski was going to have no competition for the team, Miller and several other folks may look to make things interesting at the very least, which could prompt other interested parties to make their own offer for the franchise.

On the field, the Rays have been on a roll as of late, as they have surged up to second place in the American League East with a 42-34 record. After kicking off their series against the Detroit Tigers with a 14-8 victory on Friday, they will look to pick up a series victory over the team with the best record in baseball when they take the field at 12:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.