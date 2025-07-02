The Tampa Bay Rays are tight with the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. If they finish their series against the Athletics strong, they could be in control of the division for the first time this season. Rays manager Kevin Cash has been dealing with pitching injuries all season and has not wavered.

As the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline grows closer, conversations between teams grow louder and louder. MLB is unique to other professional sports in American in the sense that prospects are extremely valuable assets in trade. For example, if the Rays were to make a big move and bring in a star, their trade partner would likely ask for a top prospect instead of one of their current players.

Despite that often being the case, every team has top prospects that they have been developing for years. Such players are often protected by their teams, but Tampa Bay is under pressure to make moves this summer.

They could be inclined to move their best young players if the return is worthwhile in their eyes. However, making a move that like is full of risk. The player they get in return could be one injury away from costing their team their future, forcing them to pivot elsewhere. Teams hold on to their most promising players for that exact reason.

Here are three players that Cash and the Rays need to hold onto at all costs.

Shortstop Carson Williams

Carson Williams is currently the Rays' top-ranked prospect on MLB.com. The 22-year-old could join the team as early as this season. Despite a low average in Triple-A Durham this season, the infielder is a tantalizing prospect.

Williams is the Rays' shortstop of the future after Tampa Bay's Wander Franco was found guilty of sexual abuse. The Rays' former star will not serve any jail time. However, it is unlikely that he every suits up for the Rays again. Rumors swirling around Tampa Bay say that the former All-Star could forfeit the $154 million owed to him on his contract.

If Cash were to call up Williams this season, he would join the depth chart behind Taylor Walls. However, Ha-Seong Kim's injury could help the young infielder get an opportunity to get his feet wet in the major leagues. While he might be as impactful in his rookie season as Junior Caminero has been for the Rays, he could still leave his mark.

Outfielder Tre' Morgan

Tre' Morgan is another 22-year-old with a bright future. The fifth-ranked prospect plays at both first base and in the outfield, which gives Cash the flexibility to put him at the position of most need. Tampa Bay's outfield has been thin all season, but Morgan is not as close to the major leagues as Williams is.

While Williams is closer to his MLB debut, Morgan is having a better season in the minor leagues. Through 35 games in Durham and over 120 at-bats, Morgan's slashing numbers are impressive. At .280/.423/.352, Morgan's numbers have helped him build his case to play at the next level. However, his .775 OPS makes an even more compelling case.

Jake Mangum and Chandler Simpson have excited Tampa Bay this season. However, they might not the long term answers in the outfield. While the Rays will likely address that part of their roster on the trade market, it will not be a long-term solution. Cash and the team like what they have seen from Morgan and could see him as a key piece of their future.

Starting Pitcher Brody Hopkins

Cash's biggest problem lies in his rotation. With Rays ace Shane McClanahan still recovering from injury, Tampa Bay has lacked a complete pitching staff throughout the season. Unfortunately for them, Hopkins is not on track to help them remedy that problem this season. However, the Rays are known for developing high-level pitchers, and Hopkins is on his way to being another success story.

The 23-year-old righty has made 15 starts so far this season. He is 4-4 in 2025, but his 3.64 ERA is something to watch. Hopkins' numbers have jumped off the page ever since his minor league journey began. He is primed for the jump from Double to Triple A ball.

On the trade market, young pitchers are usually the top candidates to be moved for big-name players. However, Hopkins might be too valuable for the Rays to let go of. Trading a pitching prospect away before seeing what they can to at the top level is a big risk. In the worst-case scenario, Cash could move on from a player who could dominate upon his arrival in the major leagues like Paul Skenes or Jacob Misiorowski.