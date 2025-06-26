Wander Franco, the former Tampa Bay Rays shortstop, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor in the Dominican Republic, receiving a two-year suspended prison sentence, as reported by various sources. This conviction is linked to a four-month relationship he had with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21.

Now 24, Franco was also accused of giving the girl’s mother money and a car in exchange for her approval of the illegal relationship. The mother has since been convicted on sex trafficking charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to ESPN.

The Dominican court trial had 31 witnesses take the stand, plus a lot of evidence from the prosecution. Judge Jakayra Veras García made a note that the minor was manipulated. Franco displayed little reaction while the trial was in session, leading towards a three-judge panel consensus.

Franco was convicted while still contracted with the Tampa Bay Rays, signing an 11-year, $182 million deal in 2021. He hasn't played for the team since August 12, 2023, when he was placed on the restricted list in July 2024, when formal charges were placed. Players on the restricted list do not receive pay or service time.

In addition to the sexual abuse case, Franco is dealing with another legal issue involving an illegal firearm. In November 2024, while awaiting trial, he was arrested for allegedly carrying a semi-automatic Glock 19 during an altercation. That case is still pending in Dominican courts.

Major League Baseball has confirmed it will wrap up its investigation into Franco’s behavior under the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Notably, criminal charges aren’t necessary for the league to impose discipline, which in the past has included suspensions lasting over 300 games.

The Rays released a statement acknowledging the court’s ruling, expressing their respect for the legal process and their commitment to cooperating with MLB. However, they chose not to provide further comments at this time.