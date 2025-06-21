The Tampa Bay Rays secured a convincing 14-8 victory over the 48-win Detroit Tigers on Friday night showcasing their offensive depth and resilience amid a difficult situation involving injured reliever Hunter Bigge. Following the win, Kevin Cash, manager of the Rays, shared a positive injury update on Bigge who suffered a serious foul ball injury just one night prior.

On June 19th, Bigge endured a terrifying moment during Tampa Bay’s game against the Baltimore Orioles when a 105.1 mph foul ball struck him in the face causing multiple facial fractures. Bigge was immediately taken to a local hospital where he underwent successful surgery. He has shown significant improvement since the incident.

In an article written by Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times, manager Cash revealed that Bigge never lost consciousness and was hit on the side of his face rather than directly in the eye. He described the injury as scary but offered relief regarding Bigge's condition after visiting him.

“He’s in a very good spot right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Friday’s 14-8 win. “We’re very encouraged by all the news.”

Cash, who visited Bigge in the hospital, emphasized how uplifting it was to see his pitcher’s improved condition just a day after the frightening event.

“Getting to see Hunter and talk to him, he was in good spirits,” Cash said. “For me personally, witnessing and watching what took place (Thursday), to see how he was (Friday), and being able to interact, things were heading in a really good direction.”

Article Continues Below

The incident prompted caution within the dugout, with team members now staying safely behind protective netting. This precaution followed recent similar incidents, including assistant hitting coach Brady North’s injury earlier this season, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in MLB dugouts.

Meanwhile, the club channeled their emotions into stellar gameplay against the Tigers. Yandy Díaz hit two home runs, including his 19th career leadoff blast, while Matt Thaiss contributed four RBIs. Every Tampa Bay starter contributed at least one hit, reinforcing their versatility and depth. Shane Baz secured his seventh win of the season, reinforcing the Rays’ dominant run.

The team's recent success places the Rays within just 1.5 games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, solidifying their contention status. Despite the worrisome situation with Bigge, Tampa Bay’s collective focus on team strength and morale was evident on Friday, underlined by their decisive performance against Detroit.

Bigge, who has emerged as an important reliever for the Rays, continues to recover positively and may soon leave the hospital. His injury serves as a stark reminder of baseball’s unpredictable dangers. As the season progresses, the Rays remain cautiously optimistic about Bigge’s return, encouraged by the pitcher’s resilience and promising recovery.