The Tampa Bay Rays have made a surprising run in the past month, and they are looking like a team to fear in the American League. Tampa Bay is 14-6 in their last 20 games, and now sit in second place in the AL East division. They are just one game back from first place, and the Rays hold the top Wild Card spot in the AL.

With the team playing as well as they are, they are starting to look at the possibility of hosting playoff games, especially in the World Series. The team is as confident as any in the MLB, and they do not have any plans of going home early. However, if the Rays want to make the playoffs, and get to the World Series, there have to be some upgrades to the team.

Tampa Bay has a few team needs, and below are two players that could fill those holes.

Rays team needs

The Rays are playing great baseball, and a large part of it is thanks to their offense. Tampa Bay is second in the MLB in batting average, 11th in OPS, and eighth in runs scored. Their hitting has not been the problem this season, but an impact bat will never hurt a team.

However, the bigger team need comes within the starting rotation. Both Taj Bradley and Shane Baz are flirting with a 5.00 ERA, so a starting pitcher would be a big help. Shane McClanahan has also been out all season. In the postseason, a team does not necessarily need five good starting pitchers. But, the Rays only have three consistent ones they can trust at the moment. If they add a good starting pitcher, they will immediately be contenders.

In addition to that, It would not hurt Tampa Bay to go get a reliever. Bullpen arms are always in high demand at the trade deadline, and injuries constantly happen. Although the Rays are pretty good in relief right now, an extra arm in the bullpen would be beneficial towards their success.

Rays should trade for Merrill Kelly

It will not be cheap, but if the Rays want to add a true difference maker in the rotation, Merrill Kelly is the guy. He is in his last year of his contract in Arizona, and his contract is very affordable. The Diamondbacks might not be keen on selling, but for the right price, Kelly could become available.

On the season, Kelly is 7-3 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 93 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 93.0 innings pitched. More impressively, Kelly has allowed opponents to bat just .211 off him in his 16 starts. He has been even more lights out in June. With Arizona falling behind in their division, and the Wild Card race, it would not be surprising to see them sell at the deadline.

The Rays will have to give up some prospects for the one-year rental Kelly would be, but the price would be worth the return. Adding Kelly would immediately give the Rays someone they can rely on to pitch in the big games, and lead them to a few wins, especially in the postseason.

Jake Bird would be a solid addition to the bullpen

There is no denying how bad the Colorado Rockies are. With their misfortunes this year, look for the Rockies to sell off some of their better players. One of those players is Jake Bird.

It is hard enough to pitch in Colorado, but to do it for a team that has been really bad this year makes it tougher. Still, Bird has been one of the best relievers in baseball. On the season, the right-hander has thrown 44.2 innings in 34 games pitched, struck out 56 batters, walked 18, and opponents are batting .239 off him. With that, Bird owns a 2.62 ERA.

Now, Bird is 29 years old, and he is not a free agent until the 2029 season. He has some arbitration years left, and acquiring a pitcher like that with club control is going to be costly. Still, having Bird in the bullpen will not only help the Rays this year, but for the next few years.

If Tampa Bay brings in Bird, look for them to immediately become World Series contenders.