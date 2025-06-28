The Baltimore Orioles busted out of slump in a big way in their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles’ offense scored 22 runs in Friday’s game, the team’s most prolific output in 25 years. Unfortunately, the good vibes created by the dominant 22-8 win were dampened as the Orioles endured yet another injury.

Zach Eflin was forced to leave his start against the Rays Saturday with lower back tightness, per MLB.com’s Jake Rill.

The veteran pitcher exited after one inning against his former team. Recently acquired ex-Braves reliever Scott Blewett took over in the second. However, neither pitcher fared well against the Rays. Eflin allowed four runs on five hits in his inning of work, while Blewett gave up four runs on two hits and three walks in 2 ⅔ innings.

Zach Eflin suffers latest Orioles injury in brutal 2025 season

It’s unclear if Eflin will need to miss time with the back issue that ended his outing early on Saturday. Eflin previously landed on the 15-day IL with a right lat strain in April. He was sidelined for over a month with the ailment, returning to the Orioles in mid May.

Baltimore has been plagued by injuries this season. The team currently has 11 players on the injured list, including three members of the rotation. Key starters Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez are both on the 60-day IL and have yet to pitch in 2025.

The Orioles landed Eflin at the trade deadline last season in a deal with the Rays. The 10th-year veteran pitched well for Baltimore in 2024, helping the team make a second-half playoff push. However, Eflin has struggled in his first full season with the Orioles. His ERA ballooned to 5.95 after getting shelled by the Rays. He entered the game with a 1.377 WHIP, 6.2 K/9 and paltry 71 ERA+.

The Orioles have been in a dismal offensive slump. Prior to Friday’s 22-run explosion, the team had been shut out twice in its last three games and opposing pitchers took no-hitters into the seventh inning or later in three of the last five games.

Baltimore appears to be following up its big offensive showing with a dud. After five innings the Rays lead 9-1 and the Orioles have managed just three hits.