The Tampa Bay Rays received an important injury update on Friday. Infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who signed with the Rays this past offseason, has yet to play in a regular season game with Tampa Bay due to injury. He was previously set to begin a rehab assignment but it was delayed due to a hamstring issue. Now, according to Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times, Kim is expected to begin a rehab assignment.

#Rays INF Ha-Seong Kim set to restart rehab assignment at Triple-A@DurhamBulls, per Bulls transactions page. Will DH tonight. Was pulled off last rehab due to hamstring tightness. Gets a new 20-day window, unclear how long until he joins Rays,” Topkin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kim, 29, spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres. He endured ups and downs in San Diego but established himself as an overall reliable big league ball player.

The Rays were hoping he would make a significant impact, but as mentioned, Kim has yet to play for the team. That could change soon, though.

If Kim avoids any setbacks, he could realistically join the big league team within the next couple of weeks. Tampa Bay will proceed with caution, of course. The Rays would love to add the infielder to the lineup, though.

Tampa Bay has played well despite his injury absence. The Rays currently hold a 41-34 record, a mark that is good for second place in the American League East division. They only trail the New York Yankees by 2.5 games for the division lead as well. Perhaps Ha-Seong Kim can provide them with the necessary boost to surpass the Yankees in the division.

For now, the Rays will attempt to climb the division standings without Kim as he starts his rehab assignment in the minor leagues.