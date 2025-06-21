Veteran pitcher Kyle Gibson is still searching for an MLB home in 2025. A market for the right-handed starter failed to materialize over the offseason and Gibson ended up signing with the Baltimore Orioles in late March. However, his stint with Baltimore was short lived and Gibson caught on with the Tampa Bay Rays in May, agreeing to a minor league contract. Now, a month later, he’s looking to sign with a third club this season.

Gibson has opted out of his minor league deal with the Rays, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The 13th-year veteran didn’t see a path to making Tampa Bay’s starting rotation.

It’s been a trying season for the former All-Star. Gibson signed his one-year, $5.25 million deal with Baltimore one week before Opening Day, causing him to miss out on spring training. He got a brief tuneup in the minors, pitching seven innings over two starts, but it was clear the 37-year-old was unprepared for the season.

Gibson only made four starts for Baltimore before getting DFA’d and then waived by the Orioles. He went 0-3 with a 16.78 ERA, 2.919 WHIP, -1.1 bWAR and ERA+ of 23 in 12 1/3 disastrous innings for Baltimore.

Despite the poor showing, the Rays scooped up Gibson, sending him to their Triple-A affiliate. It was essentially a no-risk signing for Tampa Bay as the team would only have to pay him the veteran’s minimum, as the Orioles remain on the hook for his $5.25 million salary.

Interestingly, Gibson was excellent with Durham posting a 0.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 17.1 innings over four starts. But the strong showing wasn’t enough to get his contract selected by the Rays. So Gibson opted to move on, hoping to get another shot at starting with a big league club.

While Gibson is headed elsewhere, the Rays have heated up in June. The team has won 11 of the last 16 games, gaining ground on the New York Yankees in the AL East. A month ago, Tampa Bay was fourth in the division and 6.5 games out of first place. But the team’s hot streak, combined with the Yankees’ recent slump, has the Rays just 2.5 games behind New York.