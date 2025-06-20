The Tampa Bay Rays entered their series against the Detroit Tigers at 41-34. Kevin Cash's team has been a surprisingly competitive one this year, competing for a wild card playoff spot in the American League. Despite the drama surrounding Tampa Bay concerning the sale of the team, the Rays' roster has been focused on winning games.

Despite the team's success, they are lacking when it comes to the overall talent of their roster. Much of their loss comes because of Shane McClanahan's absence due to nerve problems. Missing their ace has not slowed down the Rays' pitching staff, but they are much better with the former All-Star than without. He could have a big part to play in Tampa Bay's plans for the trade market.

Cash and the Rays front office has expressed a desire to compete this season. 2025 was supposed to be a rebuilding season with Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco out for an indefinite period thanks to issues off the field. A good showing against the Tigers could see the Rays take the AL East lead from the New York Yankees.

McClanahan's return is unknown, but Tampa Bay is not relying on him to save their season. However, if he is fully healthy when he comes back, he could led the Rays on another deep run in the AL playoffs.

Tampa Bay have young standouts on their roster, but most of their top players are veterans. Players on the second string of Cash's roster could be valuable pieces elsewhere, though.

Here are three players that Tampa Bay should put on the trade block before the deadline.

Starting Pitcher Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan has been deemed a risky option at the trade deadline for contenders. However, there are teams that could decide that the upside is just too great to pass up on. In his three complete seasons as a professional, the 28-year old has won at least 10 games in each. A starter with a career-high ERA of 3.43 is worth kicking the tires on, no matter what his condition is.

The biggest issue with McClanahan is the nature of his injury. Nerve problems are a big deal with pitchers. If it is severe enough, it could hinder his effectiveness when he returns. At this point in his recovery, there are more questions than answers about the degree of his injury.

Despite all of that, his contract is almost too good to be true. McClanahan has one year left on his current deal, valued at $3.6 million. For a pitcher of his caliber when healthy, that number is tantalizing for teams looking for a one-year rental option.

If the Rays choose to move on from McClanahan, they need to make sure that they get an appropriate return, regardless of his injury status.

Outfielder Christopher Morel

Christopher Morel is an interesting player to look at on the trade market. The 25-year-old has logged games in left field and at third base this season for Cash. He was the main piece the Rays received in the deal that sent Isaac Paredes to the Chicago Cubs last season. Now, he sits behind Jake Mangum in the outfield and Junior Caminero at third base.

Despite his limited opportunity in Tampa Bay, Morel has proven that he is a gifted offensive player. His 11 doubles are tied for third on the team, even as a backup. A .225 average at the plate is underwhelming, but an OPS of .693 is all a contender needs to see to want to give him a chance.

It is unclear how much Cash and the Rays value Morel. At 25 years old, he could be a part of the young core in Tampa Bay alongside Caminero. On the other hand, he could be moved to net the team a prospect at a position of need instead. He is one of many tough decisions awaiting the Rays as the July 31 deadline inches closer.

Shortstop Jose Caballero

Jose Caballero is another example of a player who just isn't a fit on Cash's lineup. He can play at shortstop or third base, but is not the top option at either spot when the team is healthy. Caballero's past conflict with Rays teammates doesn't do him any favors as Tampa Bay evaluates its roster before the halfway point of the season.

Caballero's numbers at the plate are all lower than Morel's, but his true value comes in the field. The 28-year-old has played in all three outfield spots in 2025, as well as 26 starts at shortstop. Across all of those positions, his DWAR is 0.9. He has been good defender throughout his short career, but it has not been good enough for him to secure a steady starting spot in Tampa Bay.

Cabellaro's contract makes him easy to trade for if a team wants to add him as a defensive replacement. However, Cash's team has been injury-prone throughout the season, so holding on to a versatile defender isn't such a bad idea. At the end of the day, it will come down to how interest other teams are in trading for him and how much the Rays could get for him.