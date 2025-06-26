The Tampa Bay Rays entered Wednesday's action one game behind the New York Yankees in the American League East. Kevin Cash's team is 7-3 in their last ten games and is the top wild card team in the AL playoff picture, despite the inevitable sale of the Rays. However, even if Tampa Bay makes it to the playoffs, they will be playing on enemy soil a big disadvantage for Taj Bradley and Co..

Rays owner Stuart Sternberg and the team have engaged in talks with Major League Baseball about changing the venue of their postseason games. Right now, Tampa Bay plays their games at Steinbrenner Field, the home of the Yankees in spring training. Their previous home, Tropicana Field, was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in 2024.

According to Ken Rosenthal and MLB on Fox, Sternberg and the Rays have started to talk about alternate home locations. If Tampa Bay makes it to the ALCS or the World Series, their venue could be a neutral site in Florida.

The Rays are likely to make it to the postseason thanks to Cash. Tampa Bay's manager has his team firing on all cylinders. Junior Caminero is in the middle of a great season at the plate for the Rays. Bradley and the rest of the starting rotation have picked up Shane McClanahan's slack and then some.

If the Rays make it to the playoffs, there is a real possibility that they could face the Yankees. Despite staying competitive with them throughout the season, playing at the same stadium would give New York an unfair advantage.

Although this would be a unique change in MLB history, Sternberg's request could be granted. As for potential locations, no stadiums are in consideration at this point. However, if the Miami Marlins miss the postseason, LoanDepot Park could serve as a replacement.

Cash has his team playing well, and all the Rays want is a fair chance in the playoffs. Bradley and the rest of the team feel they deserve as much. However, if they were to leave Florida, they could lose the support of their fans.