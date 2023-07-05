The Tampa Bay Rays recalled RHP Luis Patiño and optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Triple-A on Wednesday, per Rays reporter Tricia Whitaker.

Tampa Bay still holds the best record in the American League. However, the Atlanta Braves surpassed them for the best overall record in MLB. The Rays have also cooled off following a red hot start to the year. Injuries have been problematic without question, so perhaps Patino's presence will help the Rays find their groove once again.

Luis Patiño may be the next Rays star pitcher

The Rays have done a tremendous job of drafting/acquiring young pitchers and turning them into stars. Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow are two perfect examples of this. Patiño was acquired by the team prior to the 2021 season and features a high-ceiling.

Patiño made his big league debut for the San Diego Padres in 2020. He appeared in 11 games that season, starting one contest and finishing with a 5.19 ERA. Nevertheless, his potential remained intriguing.

Tampa Bay ultimately acquired Patiño and other prospects for SP Blake Snell in December of 2020. Patiño has struggled at the big league level with Tampa Bay since, but is also only 23-years old. If he can find consistency and put it all together, the Rays will have a budding ace on their roster.

For now, they are just hopeful Patiño can add necessary depth. Their starting rotation has been decimated by injuries so Tampa Bay is searching for answers. Look for the Rays to be active in trade talks ahead of the deadline this year.