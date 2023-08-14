Earlier this day, Wander Franco was the subject of speculation and investigation. In the midst of the Tampa Bay Rays' game against the Cleveland Guardians, the star shortstop left the dugout. Later on, it was revealed that the MLB has launched an investigation after some social media posts involving Franco went viral.

Now, as the MLB continues to verify the validity of the social media posts, the Rays have made their first decisions on Wander Franco. The star shortstop was not on the team flight to San Francisco for their away series against the Giants, according to Jeff Passan.

“Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco did not travel on the team plane to San Francisco, where the Rays will start a series with the Giants tomorrow, sources tell ESPN. The Rays earlier said MLB is doing “due diligence” concerning social media posts from earlier today about Franco.”

Additionally, Passan noted that the Rays could place Franco on the restricted list or put him on administrative leave. Tampa Bay refused to comment on the decision to leave Franco behind.

“MLB is looking into the social media posts and has yet to verify the information. This early in the process, without confirmed facts, Franco could be placed on the restricted list or administrative leave. The Rays, when asked about Franco not being on the plane, declined comment.”

Franco is one of the best shortstops in the MLB, and figures to be a key piece in the Rays' future. With a .281 batting average and 17 homers on the year, the shortstop is a crucial part to Tampa Bay's title chances this season.