October in July? At this time of the year the focus is generally firmly on the MLB trade deadline, but the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles have provided fans with a truly electric showdown. One that demands national recognition.

First place in the American League East is on the line, as the teams split the first two of a four-game set and enter the weekend tied. Tyler Glasnow, who put forth a valiant seven-inning, nine-strikeout effort in Thursday's loss, touched on the different aura that is permeating through Tropicana Field amid this epic clash.

“Yeah, it was crazy, I definitely think it's probably an anticipated series,” he told Foul Territory. “I think at the beginning of the year if you asked who are the first two top teams, I don't think anyone assumed {it's us}….I think it definitely felt a lot more, not postseasony but closer to the end of the season. Like a lot more cutthroat type of baseball.”

Tyler Glasnow on the playoff-like vibe in the @Orioles vs @Rays weekend matchup. Watch full episode here:https://t.co/DpK6Em20DJ pic.twitter.com/J0Var10Em9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 21, 2023

A massive AL East battle is not supposed to feature both of these clubs, certainly not the Orioles if you go by recent history. Though, exemplary scouting and player development has brought these small payrolls to the forefront of baseball. And fans are relishing every minute of it.

The Rays have been in free fall mode, watching their once-comfortable divisional lead vanish before their eyes. They earned a much-needed victory Friday, shutting out Baltimore 3-0 on the strength of superb pitching from Zach Eflin.

Cy Young contender Shane McClanahan takes the mound Saturday against top prospect Grayson Rodriguez. Given the way these two franchises are trending, this duel could be a marquee one for many years to come.