The Baltimore Orioles will attempt to bounce back as they face the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. We are at Tropicana Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Orioles-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays shut out the Orioles 3-0 on Friday to create a tie at the top of the AL West. Now, both teams will face off to determine the sole owner of first place in today's showdown.

The Rays started off in the second inning when Harold Ramirez singled to deep center field to grab a 1-0 lead. Later, Isaac Paredes slugged a shot to left field for a solo home run. It was his 18th blast of the year, giving the Rays a 2-0 lead. Then, Josi Siri blasted a shot to deep left field to make it 3-0 Rays.

The Orioles could not get anything on the board as Zach Eflin held them down. Significantly, he tossed seven shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out eight. Eflin improved to 11-5 with the win. Additionally, Pete Fairbanks nabbed his 11th save. Kyle Bradish went six innings for the Orioles while allowing two earned runs on six hits. Ultimately, he fell to 6-5.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the O's and comes in with a record of 2-2 with a 7.33 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking two in a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rodriguez went 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits in a no-decision against the Rays on May 18.

Shane McClanahan comes into the start for the Rays with a record of 11-1 and a 2.56 ERA. Furthermore, he went six innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out six in a no-decision in his last outing against the Texas Rangers.

The Orioles are now 59-38. Meanwhile, the Rays are 61-40. The Orioles lead the season series 4-3.

Here are the Orioles-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-134)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports Sun and MASN

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 4:11 PM ET/1:11 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles managed just two hits against Eflin. Also, they could not hit anything against the bullpen. The Orioles left four runners on the basepaths. Moreover, they could not build momentum. The O's got to second base one time, and it happened in the second inning on a double with one out. Sadly, neither Austin Hays nor Cotton Cowser could drive the runner home, leaving him stranded.

Gunnar Henderson struggled at the plate, going 0 for 4. Likewise, Adley Rutschman could not make contact, going 0 for 2 with two walks. Anthony Santander went 0 for 4. Also, Ryan O'Hearn went 1 for 4. Ryan Mountcastle went 1 for 3. Additionally, Hays went 0 for 3. While the offense was bad, the pitching kept them competitive. Moreover, the Orioles handled this dangerous lineup pretty well.

The Orioles will cover the spread if the bats can find a way to get to McClanahan early. Then, they need another strong pitching performance.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays mustered three runs. However, their offensive struggles highlight a worrisome trend about a team that started off hot and have fizzled over the last few months. Yandy Diaz went 1 for 3 in yesterday's contest. Meanwhile, Wander Franco went 0 for 4. Luke Raley went 0 for 3. Likewise, Randy Arozarena went 0 for 4. Teams that see the top of their lineup struggle often do not prosper. Therefore, the Rays need production out of these guys.

But Paredes did his part. Ultimately, his home run gave the Rays some breathing room, no matter how small, giving them a chance to seal the win. The pitching and defense ended up being the reason the Rays covered. Ultimately, they shut down a top-5 lineup and did not allow the Orioles to get any chances. The defense also played an efficient game, not making any errors. Now, they must replicate that performance today.

The Rays will cover the spread if the top of the lineup can produce. Then, they need McClanahan to pitch well and the defense to continue playing efficiently.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have one of the best offenses in the league. However, McClanahan is still an ace, Look for the O's to make a little better contact in this one. Regardless, the Rays manage to shut them down in the end.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+112)